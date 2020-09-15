Central nod for Haryana rail project

NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the 121.7 km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project, which is expected to be completed in five year at an estimated cost of ₹5,617 crore.

Under the project, the rail line will start from Palwal, Haryana, and end at the existing Harsana Kalan station (on Delhi-Ambala section) in Sonipat, Haryana, while providing connectivity enroute to existing Patli station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar Line) and Asaudha station (on Delhi Rohtak Line).

The project will be implemented by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, a joint venture company set up by the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Haryana, an official statement said.

