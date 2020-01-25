‘Central govt. peddling lies on CAA, NPR and NRC’

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of “peddling lies” on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.
Mr. Azad, addressing a rally here, called upon the people to carry on “sustained and peaceful protests”, urging them to draw inspiration from the agitation by women at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.