‘Central govt. peddling lies on CAA, NPR and NRC’

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of “peddling lies” on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Mr. Azad, addressing a rally here, called upon the people to carry on “sustained and peaceful protests”, urging them to draw inspiration from the agitation by women at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Jan 25, 2020

