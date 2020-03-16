Census begins in Haryana from May 1

CHANDIGARH

16 March 2020 23:04 IST

The first phase of Census – 2021 in Haryana, which includes house listing and housing census, will be conducted from May 1 to June 15 this year, during which the National Population Register will also be updated.

The second phase, which includes population enumeration, will be conducted from February 9, 2021, to February 28, 2021, with a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2021, said an official statement on Monday.

The five-day training programme for 21 field trainers for Census-2021 has started in Panchkula . “During the training, all the concepts and definitions of house listing and housing census and the National Population Register would be explained in detail,” said the statement.

Advertising

Advertising