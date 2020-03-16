Other States

Census begins in Haryana from May 1

The first phase of Census – 2021 in Haryana, which includes house listing and housing census, will be conducted from May 1 to June 15 this year, during which the National Population Register will also be updated.

The second phase, which includes population enumeration, will be conducted from February 9, 2021, to February 28, 2021, with a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2021, said an official statement on Monday.

The five-day training programme for 21 field trainers for Census-2021 has started in Panchkula . “During the training, all the concepts and definitions of house listing and housing census and the National Population Register would be explained in detail,” said the statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 11:04:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/census-begins-in-haryana-from-may-1/article31085133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY