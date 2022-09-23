Celebrations in Jammu as J&K observes holiday on Dogra monarch’s anniversary after 75 years

Members of Yuva Rajput Sabha take part in a rally on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra monarch Maharaja Hari Singh, in Jammu on Spetember 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

After 75 years, Jammu and Kashmir observed a holiday on the birth anniversary of Dogra monarch Maharaja Hari Singh on Friday and was marked by cake-cutting and street celebrations in parts of the Jammu region.

The Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration earlier this week announced a holiday on the birth anniversary of the Maharaja, who signed the Instrument of Accession with India in 1947 and later shifted outside J&K in 1949 after the popular government saw a rise of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Several groups from Jammu had been demanding holiday to acknowledge the work of the Maharaja for many years.

Senior leaders and activists of Jammu-based Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) and BJP held street celebrations on Thursday night to welcome the decision of the L-G administration. Leaders of the YRS cut cakes in front the statue installed in Jammu city. Sweets were distributed by the BJP in the Jammu city at mid-night.

“The holiday is a befitting tribute to the Maharaja. This is a day of joy for the Duggar society. All should celebrate it like Diwali,” YRS leader Happy Singh said.

The BJP also distributed around 127 kilos of ‘ladoos’ on the occasion. BJP activists raised slogans like “Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Amar Rahe” (Long live Maharaja) and “Jai Duggar Jai Dogra” (Victory to Duggar society).

“This is Maharaja’s 127th birth anniversary. Entire J&K has participated in the celebrations,” BJP State president Ravinder Raina, who danced on the occasion, said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the Maharaja. “I bow to the symbol of nationalism Maharaja Hari Singh ji on his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister has paid a true tribute by declaring his birth anniversary as a state holiday to commemorate his efforts to make J&K an integral part of India and to keep the country’s integrity intact,” Mr. Shah said in a tweet.

Muted response from J&K regional parties

The L-G’s move to declare a holiday in J&K has neither been opposed nor welcomed by the regional parties like the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, however, accused the L-G administration of being “partisan” by dropping the name of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah from the official calendar after August 5, 2019 and including the Maharaja in it.

Azad pays tribute

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who plans to launch his own political party from J&K, also paid tributes to the Maharaja on the occasion.

“It’s pertinent to recall the sea of changes in J&K brought in by the Maharaja. His well-organized public administration system, people friendly policies, promotion of free and compulsory education for all, development and infrastructural works were milestones in J&K’s development. His religion was ‘justice to all’,” Mr. Azad said.