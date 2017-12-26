Other States

Celebrating the sari

The Museum of Goa, a centre of contemporary arts based in Pilerne in north Goa, in collaboration with Niketa Malhotra from The Indian Draping Company will hold a New Year special workshop titled “Dare to Drape”.

The workshop — on the art of draping a sari in different styles — will be conducted at the Museum of Goa on Friday.

Rooted in the balanced mix of culture and modernity, The Indian Draping Company is a movement to revive the ancient wisdom in the traditional drapes and infuse them with a modern perspective.

Ms. Malhotra believes in working with the sari to create drapes for different occasions be it a party, a formal event, driving long distance or even climbing a tree! She uses the fluidity of the sari to touch on themes such as gender fluidity and minimalism.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 7:46:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/celebrating-the-sari/article22282373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY