Celebrating the sari

The Museum of Goa, a centre of contemporary arts based in Pilerne in north Goa, in collaboration with Niketa Malhotra from The Indian Draping Company will hold a New Year special workshop titled “Dare to Drape”.
The workshop — on the art of draping a sari in different styles — will be conducted at the Museum of Goa on Friday.
Rooted in the balanced mix of culture and modernity, The Indian Draping Company is a movement to revive the ancient wisdom in the traditional drapes and infuse them with a modern perspective.
Ms. Malhotra believes in working with the sari to create drapes for different occasions be it a party, a formal event, driving long distance or even climbing a tree! She uses the fluidity of the sari to touch on themes such as gender fluidity and minimalism.
