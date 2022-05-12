Ceiling fans, electric bulbs found missing as former Manipur Ministers, MLAs vacate government quarters

May 12, 2022 13:56 IST

The government had served notices to the officials several times in the past one year, but 187 of them refused to vacate their quarters at New Chekkon in Imphal East district

Ceiling fans and electric bulbs were among the items reporedly missing when a few former Manipur MLAs, Ministers and even a Deputy Chief Minister, who were defeated in the March Assembly election, vacated the government quarters at New Chekkon in Imphal East district.

News channels in Imphal showed that some of the government quarters vacated by the defeated former elected members had fans, electric bulbs, switch boards and other items missing. An official who declined to be named said, “As the news channel images vividly show, the floors are partially damaged apart from the missing fans and other items. It will be impossible for any family of the newly elected members to move in. It will take quite some time to repair the damage”.

The government toughened its stand against the officials when 187 of them refused to vacate their quarters. The government plans to construct a new residential complex once the quarters are vacated.

District Collector of Imphal east district K. Diana said, “The government had served notices to these employees several times in the past one year. When the official team went to demolish the run-down single storey houses, the officials produced documents to show that the High Court had given directives to first provide alternative accommodation for the employees.”

Meanwhile, Amang Haokip, Commandant, 5 India Reserve Battalion, on Wednesday suspended N. Ginchinkhup, follower, on the charge that a government quarters allotted to him had been sub-rented to another person, Thangjajin Zou. The suspension order says that he violated the relevant police manual.