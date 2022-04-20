Other States

Ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups extended by a year: Centre

The ceasefire agreements between the Central government and three Naga groups have been extended by a year, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

The agreements are with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK, National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-Khango)

“It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2022, to April 27, 2023, with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R; and from April 18, 2022, to April 17, 2023, with NSCN (K-Khango). These Agreements were signed on April 19, 2022,” said the MHA statement


