CDS lauds Odisha police for tackling LWE challenges

Force is pioneer of security: Gen. Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India General Bipin Rawat on Monday commended the Odisha police by applauding the force’s efforts in successfully tackling the challenges of the Left-Wing Extremists (LWE) with the help of Central paramilitary forces. Delivering the keynote address in virtual mode at the ongoing 62nd Senior Odisha Police Officers’ Conference here, General Rawat also extolled the Odisha police in maintaining high standards of law and order in the State.

“The Odisha police have earned very high standards of law and order in the State and have succeeded in tackling the challenges of LWE with good results,” the CDS said adding that the State police have managed to achieve this in close coordination with all other Central Armed Police Forces operating in the region.

Asserting that the police, being the most visible representatives of the government and first responders during any crisis, General Rawat termed the police force the “pioneers of security”.

Hoping that the Conference would help the police leaders to look to the future as guardians of internal security to face the challenges ahead, the CDS said the Odisha police will continue to be the pillar of strength, security and confidence for all the people of Odisha.

On national security, General Rawat said the fallout of events such as climate change, deglobalisation, regionalisation, popular protests, trade wars have raised the risks of destabilisation and disruptions. “Also, asymmetric warfare has brought in greater challenges,” he said and pointed out that in this background, the role of police in ensuring internal stability is “critical”.