CBSE prints Minister’s photo as ‘gram sevak’

Mumbai

21 October 2021 01:31 IST

Satej Patil’s office sends email to CBSE Chairman, demands removal of the picture

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Congress leader Satej Patil has found himself in a new position, that of being a ‘gram sevak’, thanks to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Mr. Patil’s photograph from a public function has been printed with a caption calling him a ‘gram sevak’ in a CBSE book.

The picture has been printed on page number 70 in a chapter on the duties and importance of Gram Panchayat. The lesson is in the Social Science book of Class III.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Second term as Minister’

Mr. Patil’s office on Wednesday sent an email to CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja demanding immediate removal of the photograph.

“It is surprising that the reputed Central board has printed the photograph without any verification. Satej Patil is a senior Congress leader and reputed politician from Maharashtra. He has been serving his second term as the Minister and has been a member of the Legislative Council. No wrong should be taught to the children of this country. We hope the error is rectified by the board immediately,” the mail said.

When contacted, Mr. Patil said, “Our office has already communicated to the CBSE Chairman and I hope they will resolve this issue at the earliest.”