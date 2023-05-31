CBN seizes ₹1 crore worth poppy straw from truck in Gujarat; 2 held

May 31, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated May 30, 2023 11:31 pm IST - NEEMUCH

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Madhya Pradesh unit seized ₹1 crore worth poppy straw hidden behind biscuit boxes from a truck, an official said on Tuesday.

Sources stated that the CBN found 4,433.45 kg of the stock packed in 206 plastic bags, hidden behind boxes of a popular biscuit brand in a container truck, at Mehsana toll plaza in Gujarat.

Two persons have been apprehended in connection with the narcotic drugs seizure, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following specific intelligence input that a container truck with the registration number of Rajasthan would be carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw from Jharkhand to Rajasthan via Gujarat, a team of CBN officers from Mandsaur and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh was formed and sent on May 28 to track the carrier, Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Meena said.

Strict vigil

Strict surveillance was maintained on the suspected route and after successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted.

“In continuance of the anti-drug operations, on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of the CBN's MP unit intercepted a container truck at Mehsana toll plaza, Gujarat on May 28-29 and recovered 206 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 4433.45 kg," he said.

The truck was carrying boxes of 'Parle-G Biscuit' as cover cargo, the official said.

On sustained questioning, the two truck occupants revealed the poppy straw was loaded in the vehicle behind the cover cargo, he said.

Probe on

As searching the vehicle on the highway due to safety as well as security issues apart from bad weather conditions was not possible, it was decided to bring the truck to the CBN office here, the official said.

“After reaching the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 206 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 4433.45 kg were recovered from behind 218 boxes of Parle-G biscuits,” an official release said.

The poppy straw, cover cargo and the truck were seized and the two persons were apprehended under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.

Further investigation is on, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.