CBI to probe Ryan school murder

Giving into the persistent demand from parents of a seven-year-old boy of Ryan International School who was murdered inside the school premises, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the probe would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr Khattar also told reporters that the district administration had taken over the school management for three months.

Making these announcements after meeting with the victim’s parents, Mr. Khattar said although the Haryana Police had conducted the investigation professionally, the government had decided to honour the demand of the parents and several local leaders.

Plea for speedy inquiry

He said he would immediately write a letter to the Union government in this regard and also made an appeal to the CBI to conduct the probe at the earliest.

“This incident was unfortunate. Today I came here to meet the family. There was a demand from the family members and several others for handing over the case to the CBI for investigation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the brutal murder of the minor was condemnable and had led to strong resentment among the people across the country.

Mr. Khattar said the school management would be taken over by the district administration for three months and all security and safety lapses would be rectified by the Deputy Commissioner under his supervision.

He said the Haryana Police would continue to investigate the matter till the CBI took over.

Mr. Khattar, who was present in the city to participate in the Haryana Digital Summit-2017, got emotional while interacting with the parents and could be seen wiping away tears.

The Class II student of Ryan International School in Bhondsi was murdered inside the washroom of the school on September 8, minutes after his father dropped him and his sister at the main gate.

A school bus conductor and two senior officials of the school management have been arrested in the case so far.