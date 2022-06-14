Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed the CBI to investigate at least 10 cases of alleged illegalities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities in the appointments of 269 teachers in the State-run primary schools. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in his order on Monday directed president of the WB Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and the Secretary to appear before the agency.

“In view of the illegality committed in respect of the second panel (termed as Additional Panel, by the Secretary of the Board), which is wholly illegal and giving illegal appointment to 269 candidates by a queer method unknown to law, I direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (‘CBI’, for short) to start investigation by registering a case immediately against the Board,” the order had stated.<SU>The Court said that the panel was illegal and that the salaries of these teachers working in various schools of the state be stopped and that they be disallowed from entering their respective places of work.

The petitioner had approached the Court alleging that the 269 candidates were given an additional one number (marks) for a wrong question out of around 23 lakh aspirants in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014. Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the CBI to investigate at least ten cases of alleged illegalities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in State run schools.

In his order on Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay had alleged that Kolkata Police or State Police are controlled by some politically and otherwise influential persons and it is impossible for them to investigate the corruption in this matter.

“Though the police force of this city and of this State is competent enough to investigate such corruption and though I am satisfied about their capability I cannot give the responsibility of investigation of this corruption, prima facie case of which has been established, upon Kolkata Police or State Police as because they are controlled by some politically and otherwise influential persons and it is impossible for them to investigate the corruption in this matter in a fair and unbiased manner,” Justice Gangopadhyay said in the order.

Court raises concern over tardy pace of probe by CBI

On Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay while hearing another matter expressed concerns about the tardy pace of CBI investigation.

“I cannot see light at the tunnel..<SU>Had a probe by SIT ( Special Investigation Team) better,” Justice Gangopadhyay said in the Court. He pointed out that he had directed CBI probe in a matter in November 2021 and his only priority is that deserving candidates get jobs. The orders by Justice Gangopadhyay in the past few months directing CBI to probe the cases of corruption involving the State Education Department has stirred up a political storm in the State, with Opposition parties targeted Trinamool Congress government.