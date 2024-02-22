GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI to probe Chhattisgarh MLA’s son’s murder in 2023 communal riots

Bhuneshwar’s father Ishwar Sahu, now a BJP MLA, raised the issue through a call attention motion notice

February 22, 2024 07:20 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Chhattisgarh government on February 21 announced that it will recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of a 22-year-old youth, Bhuneshwar Sahu, in a communal violence in Bemetara district last year.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma in the Chhattisgarh Assembly after Bhuneshwar’s father Ishwar Sahu, now a BJP MLA, raised the issue through a call attention motion notice. Mr. Sahu had defeated veteran Congressman and former Minister Ravindra Choubey from the Saja constituency when he was fielded by the BJP in last year’s Assembly polls. 

Raising the issue, Mr. Sahu said in the case of his son’s murder, only 12 accused were arrested in the case despite submission of the names of 36 accused to authorities. In his reply, Mr. Sharma, who handles the home portfolio, said that a 13-member special investigation team had been constituted and the investigation into the matter was underway. Subsequently, Sahu Mr. Sahu asked whether a CBI probe would be ordered into the incident, in response to which Mr. Sharma, made the announcement. 

