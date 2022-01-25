CBI to file reply to Indrani’s application

Mumbai

Former media executive has claimed that her daughter Sheena is alive

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday accepted an application filed by former media executive Indrani Mukerjea stating that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and directed the CBI to file a reply.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan filed an application on behalf of Ms. Mukerjea, lodged at the Byculla women’s prison since October, 2012, for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012.

The application mentions a hand-written letter by Ms. Mukerjea to the court stating that on November 25, 2021, around 7 a.m., inside the jail, she was approached by Asha Vishwanath Korke, a Mumbai police inspector who was arrested in a case related to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and was sent to jail on November 16.

‘Crucial information’

According to the letter, Ms. Korke claimed she had crucial information regarding Sheena which she had suppressed since July 2021. Ms. Korke said she met Sheena on June 24, 2021, when she went to Srinagar on a vacation and when she called her name out, Sheena replied.

Sheena then asked Ms. Korke who she was and how did she recognise her. Ms. Korke told her she was an inspector and that Sheena must come forward and say that she is alive as her parents are incarcerated for her murder.

To which Sheena told her, ‘I have started a new life, I do not wish to return to my old life anymore.’ Ms. Korke then told Ms. Mukerjea that a man (foreigner} came on a motorcycle and Sheena left with him, the letter said.

After two days, Ms. Mukerjea wrote a letter to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal about her conversation with Ms. Korke. The court has taken the application on record and directed the agency to file a reply on February 4.

Sheena, 24, was allegedly strangled in a car and then her body burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad.

Ms. Mukerjea’s ex-husbands, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna, are also accused in the murder.