CBI teams hounds Rajeev Kumar in Kolkata

With senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar not responding to the summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the specials teams set up by the central agency visited various places in the city on Wednesday.

CBI officials made multiple trips between the Nizam Palace, agency's headquarters in the State, and the Central Government Officers (CGO) complex in Salt Lake. While the CBI refused to share the details of the special teams at their movement, it was learnt that about a dozen officers have been included in the teams who went around on a reconnaissance to different parts of the city.

“There are no fresh developments as far as CBI is concerned today. There were reports of CBI searching Mr. Kumar's residence which are no true," a senior CBI officer told The Hindu. A number of police personnel in plain clothes were deployed at 34 Park Street, the official residence of Mr. Kumar.

According to sources, Rajeev Kumar, who is posted as Additional Director General West Bengal Police (CID), has referred to this address where he could be contacted. The IPS officer remains on leave from September 9 to 25.

Kumar’s lawyers approach Alipore Court

The legal tussle involving Mr. Kumar and CBI moved to Alipore District Court, with the counsels representing Mr. Kumar approaching the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking that they also be heard when the central agency moves their petition seeking a non bailable warrant against their petitioner.

“It has been said in an open court that if the CBI issues a warrant without giving reasonable opportunity or giving an analogous hearing of the petition nothing will be passed,” Mr. Kumar's counsel's Gopal Halder told journalists.

On Tuesday the District Court in Barasat in Kolkata heard both sides and said that the matter was not maintainable before the Court. The Court in Barasat pointed out the case that appeal have originated from Alipore District Court in South 24 Parganas where charge sheets relating to the case have been filed. Trouble for Mr. Kumar, started on September 13, when Calcutta High Court vacated interim order providing protection to Mr. Kumar from appearing before the Court.