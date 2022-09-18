CBI visits Goa to probe Sonali Phogat death case

Murder case has been registered in the case of 42-year-old BJP leader who died under mysterious circumstances

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 19, 2022 00:50 IST

Demolition of ‘Curlies’ restaurant at Anjuna beach underway for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, in Goa, on Friday, September 9, 2022. The restaurant was in the news recently following the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the hotel in Goa where BJP leader Sonali Phogat had stayed before she died under mysterious circumstances in August.

Based on the findings so far, the agency recreated the sequence of events leading up to the incident. Forensic experts also accompanied the CBI team to gather evidence.

CBI takes over Sonali Phogat case

The case was referred to the CBI through the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 12, soon after the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that, on the request of the victim’s family members, he would urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to transfer the probe to the Central agency.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said that the CBI would investigate the allegations of foul play if the victim’s family members were not satisfied with the local police’s probe.

The 42-year-old BJP leader was declared dead at a hospital in north Goa’s Anjuna on August 23. The post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body after which the local police had registered a murder case. The police had earlier alleged that she was forcibly drugged by her two associates, who were arrested after being arraigned as accused.

