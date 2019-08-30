CBI takes over two Deora shelter home cases

The CBI has taken over two cases of alleged sexual assault of minor girls at a shelter home run by a non-government organisation in Uttar Pradesh’s Deora.

Among those named as accused in the FIRs are superintendent Kanchan Lata Tripathi and Girija Tripathi, director of Maa Vindhyavashini Mahila Prashikshan Evam Samaj Seva Sansthan.

One FIR pertains to allegations of running the organisation despite suspension, illegal detention of minor girls and infants, forcing the inmates into child labour, violation of human rights and sexual harassment. The issue came to light after a 13-year-old girl fled from the home.

The second case deals with the allegations of misbehaviour and use of criminal force to deter public servants from transferring the girls and infants, pursuant to an order issued by the Directorate of Women Welfare.

The police had initially registered the cases and arrested four persons in October last.

The State government later decided to transfer them to the CBI. Accordingly, based on a reference through the Department of Personnel and Training, the CBI registered the FIRs under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.