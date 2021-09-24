Other States

CBI takes over probe into seer Mahant Narendra Giri’s death

Devotees offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple which reopened after remaining closed for three days due the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, following a notification from the Centre.

It is learnt that a CBI team visited Prayagraj on Thursday to gather details about the case.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who headed the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead at Baghambari Gaddi Math. It was initially being considered a case of suicide. A note purportedly written by him was also found.

The State government constituted a special investigation team to probe the case. However, following allegations of some foul play, it decided to refer the matter to the CBI.

Acting on the request, the Department of Personnel and Training has issued the notification authorising the CBI to investigate the case.


