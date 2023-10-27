CBI summons ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse trading case

October 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday served notice to veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat. The investigative agency has asked Mr. Rawat, who is currently admitted at the Dehradun based Jolly Grant Hospital, to appear on November 6 to provide voice samples in connection with a case of bribery and horse trading.

Expressing shock over CBI officials issuing him a summon, Mr. Rawat took to social media and said that he was surprised by this act, given that he is hospitalised.

“On days when people come to the hospital to inquire about my health, the CBI came to issue me a summon. The agency must have felt that I pose a greater threat to the integrity, unity, security and democracy of the country, that is why they served me a notice in the hospital itself,” he added.

Mr. Rawat had met a car accident on October 25 in which he received minor injuries and had gone to Jolly Grant for check-ups following the accident.

Mr. Rawat sought a fresh date from the CBI citing health reasons. Sources in the agency said that are likely “to consider” his request.

The case dates back to 2016 when a video had surfaced that purportedly showed the ex-CM negotiating a deal to buy the support of MLAs who had rebelled against him. The State was under President’s rule at that time.

The CBI had also booked former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat and CEO of Samachar Plus News Channel Umesh Kumar in the case.