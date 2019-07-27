CBI summons Derek O’Brien in chit fund case

The CBI has summoned TMC leader Derek O’Brien in connection with a probe into a chit fund scam case.

Mr. O’Brien has been told to join the probe in Kolkata in the first week of August, according to the agency.

Responding to the development, the Trinamool leader tweeted: “JagoBangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O’Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a month ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2 p.m. July 25. Trinamool Motion in RS [Rajya Sabha] to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2 p.m., July 25.”

Earlier also, the agency had issued summons to Mr. O’Brien in the Saradha scam case. The matter relates to proceeds from the sale of paintings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which were allegedly used to expand JagoBangla, the mouthpiece of the party.

In January, Mr O’Brien said he would go to the CBI office in Kolkata after the Parliament session. The CBI had also questioned Ms. Banerjee’s aide Manik Majumdar in the matter.

(With inputs from Kolkata Bureau)