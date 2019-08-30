CBI seeks sanction to prosecute three sitting Trinamool MPs

The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for sanction to prosecute three sitting Trinamool Congress MPs and one former parliamentarian in the Narada sting operation case, said the agency on Thursday.

A CBI official said the approval has been sought with respect to MPs Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh and Prasun Banerjee, besides former MP Suvendu Adhikari.

Mr. Adhikari is currently the Transport Minister in the State government.

Mr. Roy, 73, is an MP from Dum Dum, while Mr. Ghosh, 59, represents the Barasat constituency.

Mr. Banerjee, 64, is an MP from Howrah.

The agency has been recording statements of witnesses and accused persons in the case, which was registered following a High Court directive in March 2017 to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

In all, 12 political leaders and an IPS officer were named.

The case pertains to a sting operation alleging showing politicians and bureaucrats accepting money from a journalist posing as a representative of a Chennai-based company. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that sting operation shows Mr. Roy, Mr. Ghosh and Mr. Adhikari accepting ₹5 lakh each from the person posing as representative while Mr. Banerjee could be seen receiving ₹4 lakh for helping in a business venture.

On Wednesday, the CBI had examined TMC MP K.D. Singh and Mathew Samuel, editor of Narada News. The agency is preparing to file a chargesheet in the case soon.

The maximum sentence for the crimes ranges from five to seven years of imprisonment. (With PTI inputs)