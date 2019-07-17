Other States

CBI searches former Samajwadi Party MP’s premises in Uttar Pradesh

Ateeq Ahmad (C). File

Ateeq Ahmad (C). File   | Photo Credit: AP

The CBI last month registered a case against former SP MP Ateeq Ahmad for allegedly assaulting and abducting real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018

The CBI on Wednesday searched the premises of former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmad and others in Allahabad and Lucknow in a case related to the abduction and assault of a businessman, officials in New Delhi said.

The searches are being conducted at six places in the two Uttar Pradesh cities, they said, adding that details would be given later.

The CBI last month registered a case against Ahmad for allegedly assaulting and abducting real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.

A CBI probe was also ordered by the SC into the incident in Deoria jail

SC orders transfer of jailed UP don to Gujarat prison

 

The case was registered following the Supreme Court’s direction, the official said.

Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides who were lodged there and forced to transfer his business to them, the CBI FIR claimed.

Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

