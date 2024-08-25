ADVERTISEMENT

CBI searches at premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College

Published - August 25, 2024 09:03 am IST - New Delhi

The R.G. Kar Medical College came into the media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9

PTI

CBI brings former principal of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh to CBI Special Crime Branch at CGO complex, Salt Lake in Kolkata on August 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The CBI on Sunday (August 25, 2024) launched a search operation at the premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, officials said.

The central probe agency is also searching 14 other locations in the city, including that of the accused and their associates, they said.

CBI takes over probe into financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College

The medical college came into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9 in which a traffic police volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.

