CBI searches at premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College

The CBI on Sunday (August 25, 2024) launched a search operation at the premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, officials said.

The central probe agency is also searching 14 other locations in the city, including that of the accused and their associates, they said.

The medical college came into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9 in which a traffic police volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.

