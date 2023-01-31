CBI searches 50 locations in Himachal paper-leak cases

January 31, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday searched close to 50 locations across seven States in connection with two cases, alleging that question papers for the written examinations for the post of constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police, were leaked.

The agency had registered the cases on November 30, 2022, on a reference from the State Government. The examinations were held on March 27 last year.

According to the CBI, during the investigation and scrutiny of the documents, the alleged role of various middlemen based in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana were revealed.

It was alleged that they were operating the nexus for leaking the examination papers in an organised manner.