CBI reviews documents in Anil Deshmukh case

‘Allegations are serious and sensitive’

The CBI on Saturday reviewed the statements and documents collected by it during the ongoing preliminary enquiry in former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, an official said.

As the enquiry ordered by the Bombay High Court is time-bound, the CBI is preparing an action plan to be adopted during the probe, as part of which the agency team studied all the documents and statements.

“As the allegations are serious and sensitive in nature, the CBI team on Saturday reviewed the documents and statements,” the official said. The CBI team has so far recorded statements of Mr. Singh, now DGP, Home Guards, suspended API Sachin Vaze, who is in the custody of the NIA, DCP Raju Bhujbal, ACP Sanjay Patil, advocate Jayshree Patil, a petitioner, and hotel owner Mahesh Shetty.

The NIA is probing the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on February 25. Mr. Vaze is also under the scanner for the alleged murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV.

Armed with an order of a special NIA court here, the CBI has been questioning him.

Following an order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI on Tuesday registered a case to probe the allegations against Mr. Deshmukh.