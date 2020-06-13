CBI registers seven cases to probe chit fund scams in West Bengal

NEW DELHI

13 June 2020 17:03 IST

Promise of huge returns against investment figures prominently among them

The CBI has registered seven cases to probe chit fund scams in West Bengal in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive in May 2014.

The first case was initially registered against six accused persons in the South 24 Parganas in December 2013. It was alleged that they collected funds on the promise of huge returns against investment in a social welfare trust named Hasper Micro Finance Institution.

Five other accused, including a director of MPB Marketing Service, were booked in May 2013. The CBI has taken over the case into the allegations of cheating investors.

Another case registered against four accused, who were directors of Future Marg Realty Limited, was registered in Kolkata in April 2014.

RTC Real Trade India Limited is under investigation in the fourth case, initially registered in the North 24 Parganas in May 2013. It is alleged that the investments in the company were misappropriated.

Funds were collected on the pretext of investments to the tune of ₹15 crore in another company, Revolution Marketing Concepts India Private Limited. Its chairman-cum managing director has been booked by the CBI based on an FIR registered against him in November 2013 in Howrah.

The sixth case has been registered against two accused for cheating the investigations on the pretext of investments in Rosine Agro Tech India Limited, on the promise of huge returns. Agents were used to collect the funds.

Three accused, who cheated people by offering to double the amounts invested in Subhaspally Surya Janakalyan Samiti in four years, have been booked in the last case. The FIR was initially registered by Kolkata Police in May 2013.