CBI registers fresh case to probe poaching of sea cucumbers

NEW DELHI

21 May 2020 20:58 IST

It pertains to seizure of marine animals in Agatti Island

The CBI has registered yet another case to probe the poaching of sea cucumbers in Lakshadweep.

The fresh case pertains to seizure of dried sea cucumbers from the non-biodegradable waste at the Central Garbage Depository in Agatti Island on February 14.

About a week ago, the agency had launched a probe into the seizure of more than 800 kg of the processed marine animals, stuffed in a container, by the Sea Cucumber Protection Task Force in the Suheli Cheriyakara islet in February.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, an FIR was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against four persons on April 23, after 46 live and 173 taxidermised sea cucumbers were found in their possession.