Other States

CBI registers fresh case to probe poaching of sea cucumbers

It pertains to seizure of marine animals in Agatti Island

The CBI has registered yet another case to probe the poaching of sea cucumbers in Lakshadweep.

The fresh case pertains to seizure of dried sea cucumbers from the non-biodegradable waste at the Central Garbage Depository in Agatti Island on February 14.

About a week ago, the agency had launched a probe into the seizure of more than 800 kg of the processed marine animals, stuffed in a container, by the Sea Cucumber Protection Task Force in the Suheli Cheriyakara islet in February.

Earlier, an FIR was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against four persons on April 23, after 46 live and 173 taxidermised sea cucumbers were found in their possession.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:59:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cbi-registers-fresh-case-to-probe-poaching-of-sea-cucumbers/article31643566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY