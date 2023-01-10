CBI registers corruption case against former VC of Agra’s Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University

January 10, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University (Agra) and the owner of a private company for allegedly extorting money from a businessman to get pending bills cleared.

The allegations were earlier being probed by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The accused persons have been identified as the then Vice-Chancellor, Vinay Pathak, and XLICT company owner Ajay Mishra.

The complainant, David Merio Denis, is the owner of Digitext Technologies India Private Limited. He alleged that he had given ₹1.41 crore to Mr. Pathak over a period of time to get the bills cleared. He alleged that during a visit to Mr. Pathak’s then residence, he was told to give 15% in commission, or else his company would not get contract works in several other universities as well. Mr. Mishra was allegedly involved in the routing of funds.