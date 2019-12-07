CBI registers case against school authorities in Imphal suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against the school authorities of a girls' hotel in Imphal for alleged abetment to suicide of a 12-year-old girl who was found dead in her room on July 18.

The agency took over the probe from the local police, following a direction from the Manipur High Court on November 6. The Court directed the CBI Director to constitute a team to investigate the matter and file a report before the court concerned for further action. A status report has to be filed every month.

Earlier, the local authorities had conducted an inquiry into the girl's death and concluded that she was driven to the extreme step due to the lack of prevalent psycho-social support at the school and lack of attention to her well-being. Based on the findings, the police had registered an FIR under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050