ADVERTISEMENT

CBI registers ₹46.79-crore bank loan ‘fraud’ case against Greendiamz Biotech

August 09, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

Searches conducted at the premises of the accused in Ahmedabad

The Hindu Bureau

Central Bureau of Investigation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Ahmedabad-based Greendiamz Biotech Private Limited and others for allegedly causing a loss of ₹46.79 crore to the Union Bank of India.

Among the accused persons are Champat Rikhabchand Sanghavi, Deepak Champat Sanghvi, Ashwin R. Shah and unknown public servants/private persons.

“Searches were conducted at different locations in Ahmedabad on the premises of the accused, including the borrower company, which led to the seizure of incriminating documents,” said a CBI official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CBI, the accused had diverted and siphoned off the funds disbursed by the bank as credit facilities, through falsification of information/documents and committed the offence of criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation of public funds.

The alleged fraud was initially detected during a forensic audit, during which instances of alleged bogus invoices, forgery of the books of accounts and diversion of funds were found.

Incorporated in May 2009, the company had set up a production unit for manufacturing bio-degradable plastic products. It was issued letters of credit and term loans to facilitate the business.

The main raw material, granules, was imported from a German firm, Limagrain Cereal Ingredients. The granules were stated to be completely bio-degradable and compostable. The commercial production commenced from 2010-11.

The bank alleged that the company’s turnover soon declined and its financial situation kept getting worse. The account was declared a non-performing asset in December 2013 due to non-servicing repayment instalments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US