CBI recovers over ₹28 lakhs cash from residence of Trinamool MLA during raids in connection with recruitment scam

November 30, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered cash from the residence of a Trinamool Congress MLA during raids conducted over his alleged involvement in irregularities in school recruitment scam, said officials. Searches were also conducted on Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Bappadittya Dasgupta and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Debraj Chakraborty.

Cash amounting to over ₹28 lakhs was recovered from the residence of Jafikul Islam, Trinamool Congress MLA from Domkal in State’s Murshidabad district. The MLA, who was in Kolkata to participate in the Winter Session of State Assembly, said that he has asked family members to cooperate with the investigation. The MLA said that the cash at his residence was from the sale of land.

Raids are on at different locations in and around Kolkata, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar districts in connection with the probe into into the recruitment scam.

Last time when cash was recovered from the residence of the aide of arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee in June 2022, it had created a huge furore. Cash worth ₹50 crore was recovered from two properties of Arpita Mukherjee, aide of Partha Chatterjee, who is currently behind bars.

Several leaders of Trinamool Congress, including former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, are behind bars for alleged involvement in the recruitment scam. The Supreme Court had set up a time frame for completion of investigation in the recruitment scam.

The raids by the CBI, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the State and raised questions about allegations of corruption, have triggered a war of words. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the raids by the CBI is an attempt to divert attention from the ‘flop rally’ of the Union Home Minister.

