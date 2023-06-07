HamberMenu
CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies

Sleuths of the CBI started search operations this morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.

June 07, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies, an official said.

Sleuths of the central agency started search operations this morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.

The CBI teams also raided the office of the State urban development department in the Salt Lake area, he said.

According to the official, allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in these civic bodies for which the search operations were taking place.

