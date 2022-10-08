CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'

CBI charge-sheeted Mr. Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti in the case

PTI New Delhi
October 08, 2022 18:48 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on October 8 questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said.

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI charge-sheeted Mr. Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti in the case, the officials said. 

Mr. Sanjay Yadav, who had served as PS to Mr. Tejashwi Yadav during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court, they said.

