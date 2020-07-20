CBI questions Krishna Poonia in SHO suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday recorded the statement of Olympian and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide of a police officer in Rajasthan’s Churu on May 23.
A CBI team went to the residence of Ms. Poonia to examine her as per procedure, said an agency source.
The body of Vishnudutt Vishnoi, posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of the Rajgarh police station, was found hanging at his official residence. Two notes were found from the spot.
One letter was addressed to his parents, while the other was for the area Superintendent of Police, which stated that he was unable to “bear the pressure created around him.” They did not name anyone, but the police inspector indicated that he was being harassed. A case of abetment of suicide was registered against unknown persons.
The SHO’s death triggered protests by the members of his community. The Akhil Bhartiya Vishnoi Mahasabha and several Opposition leaders demanded a CBI probe.
The personnel posted under him wrote to the Inspector-General of Police (Bikaner), raising the issue and alleging that some of their colleagues had fallen victim to false allegations and were shunted.
The opposition leaders blamed Ms. Poonia, who is the MLA from Sadulpur, and alleged that the inspector was being harassed. She refuted the allegations, stating that the issue was being politicised.
The Rajasthan government later referred the case to the CBI, which took over the probe in the last week of June.
