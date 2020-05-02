CBI probe against two Kerala-based NGOs and their director

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over a case of alleged embezzlement of funds by the then director of two non-government organisations in Kerala.

Among those named in the FIR are Joseph Pulikunnel JP, Good Samaritan Projects India, Catholic Reformation Literature Society and unknown persons. Mr. Pulikunnel passed away in December 2017.

The case was initially registered at the Valiyathura police station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in September 2012. The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was also invoked. The CBI took over the investigation following the State government's consent.

It was alleged that Mr. Pulikunnel, director of Good Samaritan Project India and Catholic Reformation Literacy Society, misappropriated the funds received from Woord en Daad (W&D), a Holland-based charitable organisation, between January 1974 and December 2009.

According to the FIR, the accused persons bought landed properties and buildings by using the charitable funds received from W&D and also sold them at huge profits. The transactions were conducted with the consent of W&D. As alleged, Rs.2.10 crore was misappropriated by violating the FCRA.