CBI nabs 7 more involved in Birbhum killings

Ten people were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21

PTI BOGTUI:
August 23, 2022 16:59 IST

Security personnel stand guard near a damaged house at Bogtui village, in Birbhum district. Unidentified people had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on Tuesday nabbed seven more persons for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21.

"We have arrested seven accused from Bogtui during further investigation into the case,” the CBI official said.

The accused will be produced before a court in Rampurhat on Tuesday, he added.

Earlier, the central agency had arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the massacre.

