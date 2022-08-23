CBI nabs 7 more involved in Birbhum killings
Ten people were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21
The CBI on Tuesday nabbed seven more persons for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, a senior official said.
Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21.
"We have arrested seven accused from Bogtui during further investigation into the case,” the CBI official said.
Also Read: Birbhum killings | Victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive, finds autopsy report
The accused will be produced before a court in Rampurhat on Tuesday, he added.
Earlier, the central agency had arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the massacre.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.