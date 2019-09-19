CBI makes searches in Kolkata for Rajeev Kumar

The CBI on Thursday stepped up searches for IPS officer Rajeev Kumar, who is yet to respond to summons by it since September 13. Several teams of the CBI went around Kolkata, visiting the IPS Officers Mess in Alipore, Mr. Kumar's residence in 34 Park Street and a hotel on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass near the Ruby Crossing.

Several teams were set up by the CBI earlier this week to ascertain the whereabouts of Mr. Kumar.

Meanwhile, CBI counsels appeared before the Alipore District Court, seeking non-bailable warrant against Mr Kumar, who is presently posted as Additional Director General (ADG) CID.

The Judge asked why is non-bailable warrant required against Mr. Kumar and counsels said he was not cooperating with the investigation and had not responded to summons.

Trouble for Mr Kumar started on September 13, when the Calcutta High Court vacated an interim order providing protection to him from appearing before the court.