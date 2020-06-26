CBI looking into Kathua land grab charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation has instituted a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the land grab allegation against R.B. Educational Trust, allegedly run by former Jammu & Kashmir Minister Choudhary Lal Singh.

“The inquiry is against the Trust and unknown government officials for allegedly grabbing land in Kathua,” said a CBI official.

In April 2018, Mr. Singh resigned from the post of Forest Minister in the then BJP-PDP government in Jammu & Kashmir. He quit after explanations were sought about his presence at a rally held in support of those accused in the gang rape-cum-murder of a minor girl in Kathua in January that year.

Mr. Singh, who floated his own outfit Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan, left the BJP in February 2019.

The CBI official said R.B. Educational Trust had been accused of grabbing forest land in connivance with revenue and forest officials.

The agency will determine if forged papers, allegedly showing land parcels as exempted under the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, were used to acquire them.

According to the CBI, it is alleged that the Trust continues to possess the land in violation of the Act. It will also ascertain if false information, in the form of an affidavit, was submitted in the J&K High Court in 2015, to favour the Trust.

A preliminary enquiry is converted into a regular case only when there is prima facie evidence of offence.