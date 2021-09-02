CBI files first chargesheet in Bengal poll violence

A file photo of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visiting the violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

02 September 2021 22:27 IST

Govt. appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT to probe into the allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed the first chargesheet in a case of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The chargesheet was filed before a court in Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The case involves the murder of a person at Dubrajpur in Birbhum. The two accused in the case are already in custody.

The CBI has so far registered more than 30 FIRs in cases involving post poll violence after the Calcutta High Court directed the agency to probe into cases of alleged murder and rape in West Bengal after poll results were declared.

During the day a team of CBI officials visited Presidency Correctional Home here, to interrogate the accused held for the murder of a person in city’s Kankurgachi area, days after the poll results were announced.

In another development West Bengal government appointed 10 IPS officers to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Calcutta High Court to probe into the allegations of post-poll violence during West Bengal Assembly elections. The 10 IPS officer officers (zone wise, two in each five zones) will assist the three IPS officer Soumen Mitra, Suman Bala Sahoo and Ranvir Kumar appointed by the Calcutta High Court to probe the allegations of post poll violence other than murder and sexual assault. The development comes a day after the State government approached the Supreme Court challenging the August 19 order of Calcutta High Court where it had directed the CBI to probe in cases involving murder and sexual assault and SIT will probe other cases.