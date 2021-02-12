CBI files charge sheet against alleged paedophile, wife in U.P.

They allegedly sexually abused more than 50 children and sold child pornographic material

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against then junior engineer with the irrigation department in Uttar Pradesh and his wife for alleged sexual abuse of more than 50 children and sale of child pornographic material through online platforms via darkweb.

The CBI said Rambhawan, a resident of Chitrakoot, and his wife Durgawati have been arraigned in the charge sheet submitted before the special court in Banda. The case was registered on October 31 last. Both are currently in judicial custody.

“The accused were involved in the sexual abuse of children in Banda, Chitrakoot and the surrounding areas in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the physical abuse of these children, they also allegedly recorded their acts using mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices. The photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published/transmitted by the accused using Internet,” said a CBI official.

Accused used darkweb

The accused used darkweb for sale, transmission and sharing of the child sexual abuse material with other individuals.

“Searches were earlier conducted at the residence of the accused, which led to the seizure of about ₹8 lakh in cash, mobile phones, laptops, web-camera and other electronic storage devices, including pen drives, memory cards and several sex toys. The accused used these electronic items and gadgets to lure children falling in the age group of 5-16 years,” the official said.

A scrutiny of the emails of the accused had revealed that he was in constant touch with several Indian and foreign nationals. Over the years, he had created a large number of photographs and video clips, which were shared with others.

The CBI has recorded the statement of some male victims aged between four and 22 and got their medical/forensic examination done. Rambhawan was also brought to Delhi for a medical and psychological examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.