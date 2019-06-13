CBI files charge sheet against absconding self-styled ‘godman’ for rape of minor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against self-proclaimed god-man Virender Dev Dixit for the alleged rape of a minor girl at his ashrams in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in 1999. The agency had earlier declared a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

In the charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that Dixit, who headed Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya (renamed Adhyatmik Vidyalaya), raped the girl repeatedly in May-June 1999 at his ashrams. He had threatened the girl to “cause injury to her reputation” and also issued “life threats” to her family.

Summons to no avail

The last known location of the 77-year-old accused was in Nepal. “An Interpol Blue Notice was issued against him on March 26 last year. The agency also issued notices asking him to appear before the probe team. However, he did not turn up,” a CBI official had earlier said.

In January 2018, following a Delhi HC directive, the CBI had taken over three FIRs registered by the Delhi Police involving Dixit and his Rohini ashram, Adhyatmik Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.

The CBI probe in another case of allegedly obstructing the work of an HC-appointed panel at the ashram was earlier completed and chargesheet filed against 59 women inmates.