CBI examines Mukul Roy, Trinamool MP in Narada case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday examined BJP leader Mukul Roy and Trinamool Congress MP K.D. Singh in connection with the Narada News sting operation case.

Both leaders could not be contacted on phone despite repeated attempts. Refusing to divulge the details, CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said: “The CBI does not comment on ongoing investigation.”

It is learnt that Mr. Roy visited the agency’s headquarters around 3 p.m. and remained there for about two hours.

Sovan summoned

The CBI has also summoned former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar in the cash-on-camera scam.

Mr. Chatterjee recently joined the BJP. While Mr. Chatterjee was asked to appear for questioning on Saturday, Ms. Poddar has been summoned in the first week of September, CBI sources said.

The agency has also summoned businessman and Narada News head Mathew Samuel who had submitted the recordings of several politicians allegedly accepting money from a journalist posing as representative of a fake company.

The sting operation was allegedly conducted in 2014 and the contents were made public ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Following a High Court directive in March 2017, the CBI initiated an inquiry into the allegations and based on the findings registered a case against 12 leaders, including MPs and West Bengal Ministers, and an IPS officer.

An FIR was lodged for alleged criminal conspiracy under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with bribery and criminal misconduct

Mr. Roy, earlier a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP in November 2017. On the basis of the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate is also conducting money laundering investigations.