CBI examines Ashok Gehlot’s OSD in Station House Officer ‘suicide’ case

NEW DELHI:

21 July 2020 13:48 IST

The body of Inspector Vishnudutt Vishnoi, who was posted as the SHO of the Rajgarh police station, was found hanging from the ceiling at his official accommodation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to record his statement in connection with the alleged suicide of a police officer in Rajasthan’s Churu on May 23, said an agency source.

On Monday, the agency had quizzed Olympian and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in the same case.

The body of Inspector Vishnudutt Vishnoi, who was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Rajgarh police station, was found hanging from the ceiling at his official accommodation. Two notes were found.

While one letter was addressed to the police officer’s parents, the other was for the area Superintendent of Police, indicating that he was being harassed. Following a complaint, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against unknown persons.

The inspector’s death led to protests by the Akhil Bhartiya Vishnoi Mahasabha. Several Opposition leaders in the State also demanded a CBI probe. The Opposition leaders targeted Ms. Poonia, an MLA from Sadulpur constituency, alleging her role. She refuted the allegations.

The CBI took over the case in the last week of June on a reference from the State government.