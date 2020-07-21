CBI examines Ashok Gehlot’s OSD in Station House Officer ‘suicide’ case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to record his statement in connection with the alleged suicide of a police officer in Rajasthan’s Churu on May 23, said an agency source.
On Monday, the agency had quizzed Olympian and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in the same case.
The body of Inspector Vishnudutt Vishnoi, who was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Rajgarh police station, was found hanging from the ceiling at his official accommodation. Two notes were found.
While one letter was addressed to the police officer’s parents, the other was for the area Superintendent of Police, indicating that he was being harassed. Following a complaint, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against unknown persons.
The inspector’s death led to protests by the Akhil Bhartiya Vishnoi Mahasabha. Several Opposition leaders in the State also demanded a CBI probe. The Opposition leaders targeted Ms. Poonia, an MLA from Sadulpur constituency, alleging her role. She refuted the allegations.
The CBI took over the case in the last week of June on a reference from the State government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath