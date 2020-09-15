CBI conducts searches over land grab case against trust run by ex-J&K Minister

NEW DELHI

15 September 2020 13:19 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kathua in connection with a land grab case against R.B. Educational Trust, run by former State Minister Choudhary Lal Singh, and others.

Among those named as accused in the case are the trust’s chairman, the then Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, former Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and certain other local revenue officials.

It is alleged that they helped the trust get possession of land much beyond the ceiling limit and also submitted a false affidavit in the High Court in support of the trust, causing loss to the exchequer.

Mr. Singh had resigned from the post of Forest Minister in the then BJP-PDP government in Jammu & Kashmir in April 2018, after explanations were sought on his presence at a rally organised in support of the accused persons in the Kathua gang rape-cum-murder of a minor girl in January that year.

He left the BJP in February 2019 and set up his own organisation named Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan.