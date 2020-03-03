CBI closes its probe against ex-AMU V-C

NEW DELHI

03 March 2020 23:05 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has closed its probe against former Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Naseem Ahmad as its request seeking sanction to prosecute him in an alleged corruption case has been rejected.

The agency had last year sent the request for prosecution sanction to the Union Human Resource Development Ministry.

Mr. Ahmad, a retired IAS official, was the AMU Vice-Chancellor from 2002 to 2007. He also headed the National Commission for Minorities from 2014 to 2017.

On January 2, 2018, the CBI registered the case against Mr. Ahmad, the then university Finance Officer Yasmeen Jalal Beg and the then Joint Finance Officer Shakaib Arsalan, alleging irregularities in the appointment of Mr. Arsalan as an Assistant Finance Officer in 2005.

The FIR was based on the findings of a preliminary enquiry.