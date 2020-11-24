Other States

CBI case against U.P. resident for impersonation

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a resident of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posing as a Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of the agency to seek favours.

The accused has been identified as Rajiv Singh, who has residences in Bulandshahr and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly been impersonating as R.R. Singh, a DIG with the CBI.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery of two country made fire arms and some incriminating documents in connection with his impersonation,” said an agency official.

